Well-Respected Hudson Valley Judge Dies

Dutchess County Judge Gerald V. Hayes of Poughkeepsie, age 82, had been battling lymphocytic leukemia for three years.

Hayes, who died on Saturday, Jan. 27, was a man of deep faith, hard work, great sacrifice, profound wisdom, remarkable accomplishments, and the highest character, his obituary said.

Hayes originally studied to become a priest but changed his mind and received his juris doctorate from Fordham Law School in 1968. Shortly after he went to work as Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan.

In 1971, his obituary said he was hired as a Dutchess County Assistant District Attorney by Albert M. Rosenblatt, a distinguished attorney and judge whom he counted as a dear friend and mentor.

In 1980, Hayes went into private practice, primarily as a criminal defense attorney. He also accepted an opportunity to protect the rights of the less fortunate and served as a part-time assistant public defender. He distinguished himself in those roles for the next 20 years, his obituary said.

Hayes was appointed Dutchess County Court Judge in March of 2000 by New York Gov. George Pataki. That November, he was elected to a 10-year term by Dutchess County voters.

State Sen. Rob Rolison, (R-39th District) said: "I am saddened by news of Judge Jerry Hayes's recent passing, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and colleagues, he said.

"I knew Judge Hayes for many years: he was a longtime friend, informal advisor, confidante, and force in Dutchess County circles legal and legislative. His approach to the law was always one of fairness and impartial justice practiced with consummate professionalism."

Hayes was born in Westchester County on Nov. 24, 1941, in Yonkers. The oldest of three children, he was the son of the late Helen and Vincent Hayes.

In addition to his wife, Sheila, Hayes is survived by six children and their spouses including Michael and Michele Hayes; Susan and Christopher Meyer; Matthew and Erin Hayes; Meghan and Christopher Farquharson; Christopher and Vanessa Hayes; and Patrick and Kayla Hayes.

He is survived by 13 grandchildren: Maggie and Sally Hayes; Joseph and Madeline Meyer; Chloe, Olivia, and Ella Hayes; Mackenzie, Hailey, Quinn, and Colin Farquharson; and Noa and Xavier Hayes. Hayes is also survived by his brother William Hayes and his wife Debbie; and his sister Sandra and her husband Ben Lakatos. He is predeceased by a son, Kevin Hayes, and a grandson, Thomas Meyer, both of whom passed away in infancy.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie.

