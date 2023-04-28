Weekend Washout? Pair Of Fast-Moving Storms Will Sweep Through Region

Friday, April 28 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 60 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

There could be scattered showers starting in the middle of the afternoon before the first of the storm systems arrives Friday evening into Saturday, April 29. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

There will be periods of rain Friday night through the overnight hours and during the day Saturday which will be rainy and breezy with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

About an inch of rainfall is possible.

Rain will taper to showers Saturday night.

Sunday morning, April 30 will start off dry before the next storm system arrives in the afternoon. (Click on the second image above.)

It's expected to have more substantial rain and wind than the first storm, according to AccuWeather.com.

"The strongest winds will be on the front side of the second storm with a six- to 12-hour period where easterly gusts to 60 mph are possible along the coast from Delaware and New Jersey to Maine," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Rain could be heavy at times into Monday morning, May 1.

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny during the day Monday and the high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Around a half-inch of rainfall is expected from the second storm system.

