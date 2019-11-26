Wintry Weather Could Make For Slippery Travel At End Of Thanksgiving Weekend

A wintry mix and some snow in much of the region could make for slippery travel for those returning home after Thanksgiving travel.

The long-range forecast is now calling for a chance of snow and a wintry mix on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The holiday will start off with stormy weather on Thanksgiving Day Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27 with a chance of rain and showers between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on a breezy day with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

Gusty winds will increase in the evening and overnight and pick up in strength on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, which will be cooler, with the high temperature in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.

Winds will be out of the northwest between 18 to 25 mph, with gusts close to or around 40 mph.

Floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City could be grounded if wind gusts are projected to be 34 miles per hour or higher.

Black Friday, Nov. 29 will be sunny, with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Saturday, Nov. 30 will be partly sunny with the high department around 40.

There is a chance of a wintry mix and snow before 9 a.m. Sunday, mainly north of New York City. (See first image above.) Rain is then possible as the high temperature climbs to the low 40s on a cloudy day.

As the overnight low temperature drops to around the freezing mark, there will be another chance of a wintry mix and some snow into Monday morning, Dec. 2.

It's too early to project possible snowfall totals.

Monday's high temperature will be around 40 degrees on a cloudy day.

