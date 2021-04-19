Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Teen
Wintry Blast Will Bring Dramatic Drop In Temps, Snow For Some In Parts Of Region

Joe Lombardi
The cold blast will arrive on Wednesday, April 21. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas expected to see accumulating snowfall, with 6 to 12 inches possible in part of upstate New York (dark blue), with 3 to 6 inches (blue), and 1 to 3 inches (light blue) elsewhere. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

If you thought we finally turned the corner on winter-like weather now that spring is well underway, then get set for a not-so-pleasant surprise.

A blast of wintry weather will lead to a dramatic drop in temperatures, as well as snow for parts of the region.

Monday, April 19 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 60s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through the evening.

After a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, April 20 with a high temperature in the upper 60s, a storm system will arrive that will lead to the change in the weather pattern.

It will arrive Wednesday afternoon, April 21 on a cloudy day with the high temperature around 60 degrees. 

There will be a chance for showers, with thunderstorms possible, from mid afternoon to mid-evening on Wednesday. About three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible during that time.

Click on the second image above for a look at areas expected to see accumulating snowfall, with 6 to 12 inches possible in part of upstate New York (dark blue), with 3 to 6 inches (blue), and 1 to 3 inches (light blue) elsewhere.

After the system sweeps through, temperatures will fall to around the freezing mark overnight into Thursday, April 22.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature only in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

