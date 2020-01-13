Winter Weather Returns With First Snowstorm Of New Year Possible This Week

It may have seemed like the calendar skipped winter and went straight to spring the last couple of days.

But the rest of this week -- and especially toward the weekend -- will serve as a reminder that's it's still very much January.

There's a chance for the first snowstorm of the new decade late in the week.

Here's what to expect through the end of the week:

Monday, Jan. 13: It will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s.The overnight low temperature will be just above the freezing mark.

Tuesday, Jan. 14: Clouds will increase during the morning and there will be a chance for rain after around 3 p.m. and continuing through the evening. The afternoon high temperature will be in the mid 40s and the overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with the high temperature in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and there will be a chance for showers through the evening and rain overnight.

Thursday, Jan. 16: It will be a breezy day with a chance of more showers through late in the morning before becoming partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Friday, Jan. 17: Sunny and colder with the high temperature just below the freezing mark. The colder temperatures will be in place as a storm system moves toward the area late in the evening.

Saturday, Jan. 18: The snow chance starts at around midnight, and continues through the morning on Saturday.

The high temperature is expected to climb into the upper 30s in the afternoon, with a chance for rain after noontime. It's too early to predict possible snowfall accumulations as there is uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm.

