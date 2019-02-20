Winter Weather Advisory: Storm Bringing Snow, Sleet Will Cause Slippery Evening Commute

A winter storm affecting more than 200 million Americans will sweep through the area, bringing accumulating snow and sleet and causing slippery travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region from noon Wednesday, Feb. 20 until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. (See image above.)

Snow is expected to arrive just in time for the evening commute on Wednesday, sometime after 3 p.m. on a cloudy and cold day in which the high temperature will be in the upper 20s.

Snow will overspread the area from the Southwest to the Northeast through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Later Wednesday evening, the snow is expected to transition to a wintry mix, and then all rain, especially closer to the coast.

There's a chance of rain Thursday morning, Feb. 21 mainly before 7 a.m. on a day in which the high temperature will climb to around 50 degrees. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies late in the morning.

Friday, Feb. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 40s.

