Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Road-Rage Driver Enters Plea In 7-Eleven Assault That Killed Mom
Weather

Winter Weather Advisory: Projected Snowfall Totals For Overnight Storm Increase

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
By the time a new round of storms sweeps through the area on Monday, March 4, up to a foot of snowfall is possible.
By the time a new round of storms sweeps through the area on Monday, March 4, up to a foot of snowfall is possible. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

By the time a new round of storms sweeps through the area through the weekend and ending on Monday, March 4, up to a foot of snowfall is possible.

The latest storm Friday night, March 1 and continuing through around 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2 will bring 3 to 5 inches of accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

Saturday's high temperature will climb to nearly 40 degrees with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour and a wind-chill factor between 20 and 30.

The second storm of the weekend is expected to arrive late in the afternoon on Sunday, March 3 in the form of rain as the day's high temperature will again be near 40.

Then comes the third -- and strongest storm -- Sunday night into Monday morning, March 4. There is the potential for a significant snowfall from this system, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Friday morning.

While the track and strength of the storm are still uncertain, there is the potential for between 4 to 8 inches of accumulation overnight Sunday until late in the morning on Monday.

It's too early to predict more precise accumulation amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.