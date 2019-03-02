Winter Storm Watch: Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Significant Storm Arriving Sunday

Moderate snowfall from the winter storm that moved arrived in the area overnight will taper off by mid to late morning on Saturday, March 2 after a widespread 3 to 5 inches of accumulation.

As soon as the cleanup ends though, preparations will begin for the next -- and more significant -- snowstorm on Sunday, March 3, and projected snowfall totals have just been released.

It is now expected to bring 5 to 8 inches of accumulation north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway and 4 to 8 inches south of those roadways.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday afternoon until Monday morning, March 4.

Saturday's high temperature will climb to nearly 40 degrees with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour and a wind-chill factor between 20 and 30.

Sunday will be cloudy with the high temperature again around 40 degrees. There's a chance of rain early in the afternoon, with snow after farther north late in the afternoon and early Sunday evening farther south.

Snow continues overnight with the low temperature hovering between 30 degrees and the freezing mark. It will begin to taper off south of I-287 and the Merritt by around 7 a.m. Monday and in points north by 10 a.m.

It will be partly sunny Monday afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

It will become sharply colder overnight, with a low temperature of 14 degrees. Tuesday, March 5 will be sunny with the high temperature struggling to reach 30 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.