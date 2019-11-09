Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Wanted By Both Clarkstown, Spring Valley Police Departments Nabbed In PIP Stop In Rockland
Weather

Winter Preview: Cold Start To Weekend Will Be Followed By New Storm, Another Drop In Temps

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the cold weather pattern that will result in below-average temperatures.
A look at the cold weather pattern that will result in below-average temperatures. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A cold weather pattern has settled in, bringing about a chilly start to the weekend, and a new chance for snow early next week.

After a brief warmup on Veterans Day, a complex, new storm system early in the week will lead to another drop in temperatures.

Skies will remain clear through the weekend, but there is a chance for a wintry mix, and possibly snow, from the latest storm.

The timing and track remain uncertain, but the possibility of snow is there.

Here's the latest five-day forecast:

Saturday, Nov. 9: Clouds will increase after a sunny start. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees, but the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 30 and 35 degrees. The overnight low will be around the freezing mark.

Sunday, Nov. 10: There will be continued cold in the morning, with the wind-chill factor between 25 and 30 degrees with areas of frost before 10 a.m. But the high temperature will climb to near 50 degrees in the afternoon on a partly sunny day.

Monday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 50s. Look for precipitation to arrive overnight as a frontal boundary between cold and warmer air masses will cross through. We'll have a better idea of the storm track later in the week. For now, it looks like in areas farther south, the low temperature will be in the mid-30s, meaning it will be all rain. Areas farther north in New York and Connecticut will see a wintry mix and snow.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Precipitation will continue until around noontime Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s. With the overnight low temperature reaching the low 20s, we could see a wintry mix, or even some snow, before there is gradual clearing before dawn.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: The latest storm will bring about a return to a cold air mass with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s on a mostly sunny day. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's in the teens.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.