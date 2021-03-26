Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
Breaking News: Community Gives Generously To Fund For Fallen Rockland Firefighter's Sons
Wind Advisory: Strong Gusts Up To 50 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

A look at the strong winds that will sweep through the region.
A look at the strong winds that will sweep through the region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Windy weather is returning to the region.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area from early Friday afternoon, March 26, and lasting into the early overnight hours of Saturday, March 27.

Gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected during that time, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could blow around unsecured objects and lead to downed tree limbs which could cause power outages.

Tree limbs could be blown down, leading to scattered power outages.

Showers will taper off by late Friday morning and clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Friday with the high temperature climbing to the low 70s by mid-afternoon.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

The second half of the weekend will see a new storm system that will bring a new round of rainfall.

It will arrive late Sunday morning, March 28. Up to three-quarters to an inch of rain is possible with precipitation lasting into the early overnight hours into Monday, March 29.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

