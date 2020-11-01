Wind Advisory: Gusts Up To 50 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire region from Sunday morning, Jan. 12 to early Sunday afternoon.

During that time, gusts up to 50 miles per hour could cause pour outages.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The strongest winds are likely to be right around daybreak through mid-morning Sunday.

Here's what to expect:

Saturday night, Jan. 11: Wind strength will pick up in the evening, between 11 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The overnight low temperature will hold steady in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday, Jan. 12: Morning showers are likely and there could be some scattered thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. Winds will be out of the southwest between 20 to 25 mph with the gusts up to 50 mph expected.

After a cloudy morning, there will be gradual clearing in the afternoon as the high temperature hits the low to mid 60s. There will be a drop in temperatures overnight as the cold front arrives, with the low in the upper 30s.

Monday, Jan. 13: Partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s. It will be partly cloudy overnight with the low temperature just above the freezing mark.

Tuesday, Jan. 14: Partly sunny with the high temperature in the low 40s. There's a chance for precipitation during the evening and overnight, which should be mainly rain as the low temperature is not expected to fall below the mid 30s.

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and there will be a chance for showers through the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

