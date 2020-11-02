Wind Advisory: Gusts Of Up To 55 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

The passage of a cold front is bringing Arctic air and strong winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour that could cause power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region until 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

Winds are out of the northwest of about 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 55 mph.

Scattered downed tree limbs and power lines are possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.

Monday will be mostly sunny and brisk with the high in the low 40s.

After a slight chance of morning showers, Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s to upper 40s.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

