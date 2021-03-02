Wind Advisory Extended As Arctic Blast Grips Area

An Arctic cold front is bringing strong, gusty winds, and bone-chilling wind chill to the region.

A Wind Advisory in effect for much of the region has been extended until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

During that time, winds will be out of the northwest at 15 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up 50 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

"Due to snowmelt and recent rainfall some tree root systems may be somewhat compromised potentially leading to some uprooted trees."

Tuesday will be sunny, blustery, and brisk, with a high temperature around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between zero and 10 degrees.

The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 20s before temperatures gradually rise on Wednesday, March 3 to a high in the mid 40s under sunny skies.

Skies will remain clear on Thursday, March 4 with the high temperature falling to the mid 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.