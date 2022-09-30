Widespread Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds From Ian Headed To Region: Here's What's Coming

Rain from Ian will spread to the Northeast on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a washout expected for most of the day in areas farther south.

The National Weather Service said on Friday, Sept. 30 that "the rainfall forecast continues to trend upwards" for Saturday.

While most of the Northeast is expected to see rainfall Saturday (see the first image above from AccuWeather.com), the steadiest, heaviest rain is expected in the New York City tristate area, where "a widespread 1 to 2 inches are now expected," the National Weather Service said.

"At this time, the bulk of the rain looks to fall Saturday and Saturday night," the weather service noted.

For projected rainfall amounts on Saturday in the tristate area, click on the second image above from the National Weather Service.

Rainfall will spread from south to north starting Saturday morning, and will be heavy at times, particularly farther south, and will continue at times into the evening.

Wind gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour are expected on a raw day with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

There could be some leftover showers on Sunday, Oct. 2, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 60 degrees. The blustery conditions will continue on Sunday, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

