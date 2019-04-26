Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Wet Mess: Rain, Thunderstorms Will Make For A Washout To End Workweek

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A satellite image of the region at around 7 a.m. Friday, April 26.
A satellite image of the region at around 7 a.m. Friday, April 26. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Separate rounds of steady -- at times heavy -- rain, with thunderstorms possible, will make for a washout to end the workweek.

The first batch of rain arrived overnight ahead of a warm front which will move through later in the afternoon on Friday, April 26.

Another round of rain will come in advance of a cold front late in the day and into the evening. The highest likelihood for thunderstorms will be with that second round of rain, which will start around 5 p.m.

The high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Rain and showers will continue until around 11 p.m. Friday, followed by showers overnight.

A total of an inch-and-a-half of precipitation from the two storm systems is possible.

Skies clear on Saturday, April 27, leading to a mostly sunny day with a high in the mid 50s.

Sunday, April 28 will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 50s. There is a 50-50 chance of rain after 9 a.m.

Monday, April 29 will be sunny with a high near 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.