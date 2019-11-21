Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain With Wintry Mix In Parts Of Region

Parts of the region will see a wintry mix as a storm system pushes through the Northeast.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Thursday, Nov. 21: Sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

F riday, Nov. 22: Mostly cloudy with some sun breaking through at times, but there will also be a slight chance of showers. The high temperature will be near 50 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Sunny during the morning and into the late afternoon with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase during the evening and rain will arrive sometime around midnight, with a mix of snow and rain farther north and inland (mainly north of I-84) as the overnight low temperature will be right around the freezing mark. (See image above.)

Sunday, Nov. 24: Mixed precipitation farther north will change back to rain as the temperature rises on a cloudy day in which the high will climb to the low to mid 40s. Total rainfall will be up to a half-inch.

Monday, Nov. 25: Sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.