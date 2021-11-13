Wave Of Cold Air Will Bring First Accumulating Snowfall To Parts Of Northeast

A new weather pattern bringing in a wave of cold air will lead to the first accumulating snowfall of the season in parts of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

Snowfall is expected after nightfall Saturday, Nov. 13 into Sunday morning, Nov. 14 in the areas shown in blue and pink in the first image above.

"Accumulating snow is in store across much of the Catskills, Adirondacks, Berkshires, Green and White Mountains," AccuWeather said. "A small amount of snow may whiten the Poconos and lower elevations from the upper Hudson Valley into interior New England."

According to the National Weather Service, parts of New Hampshire and Maine could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.

In northern New York, "some slippery travel conditions are possible tonight as rapidly falling temperatures allow rain to change over to snow over higher terrain," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Saturday morning.

The snowfall potential in those areas will come after a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms and the risk of producing damaging winds is expected throughout the region from mid to late afternoon Saturday.

Snow is expected in the areas where the temperature will dip just below the freezing mark after nightfall Saturday and into the overnight.

"A quick burst of snow could whiten grassy surfaces and trees across the higher elevations in the Northeast and make for a picturesque scene," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

After skies become partly sunny on Sunday, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 40s, a new round of showers is expected Sunday night into Monday, with more snow again expected in parts of the Northeast overnight into Monday, Nov. 15.

For a look at the areas expected to see some snow from that system, click on the second image above.

