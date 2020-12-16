Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Updated Timing, Latest Snowfall Projections Released For Potent Nor'easter

Joe Lombardi

A look at projected snowfall totals released on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16 by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at areas that will see the heaviest snowfall (in dark blue). Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at maximum snowfall projections for the storm late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 16 into Thursday morning, Dec. 17. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the timing and track for the storm on late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 16, into Thursday morning, Dec. 17. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

One of the most potent snowstorms in several years is set to slam the area with the latest, updated models predicting a foot or more of accumulation for most of the region and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour that could cause power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 through 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. 

Snowfall is expected to become widespread sometime around 5 p.m. Wednesday with the heaviest snow from the storm coming Wednesday night through around midnight Thursday. 

Lighter snow will then continue through late Thursday morning. That will be followed by scattered flurries Thursday afternoon before skies become partly sunny before nightfall on Thursday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible during much of that time frame, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement on the powerful Nor'easter issued early Wednesday morning. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency, the statement said.

Generally, total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches are now expected for most of the region, according to the latest forecast released by the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning. See the first image above.

There remains uncertainty for Long Island, as anticipated mixing of precipitation is expected to lessen totals, especially on Eastern Long Island, with snowfall totals ranging from 2 to 11 inches, depending on the location.

In areas seeing the heaviest snow, near-blizzard conditions are possible at times, with strong winds, blowing and drifting snow, and scattered power outages. (See the second image above.)

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

