Ramapo Daily Voice
Weather

Weather

Unsettled Week Will Include Rain, Showers, Possible Storms

Joe Lombardi
With the start of the new week comes the start of a stretch of unsettled weather that will include rain and showers over the course of several days.
That's good news in light of the unusually dry conditions we've seen the last few weeks.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Sunday, Oct. 6: Cloudy throughout the day, with a slight chance of afternoon precipitation, although showers should hold off until after dark. The high temperature will climb to around 70 degrees. It will be breezy with wind out of the south at 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

Monday, Oct. 7: It will be warmer, with the high temperature in the mid 70s on another mostly cloudy day. Showers will arrive after 4 p.m. There is a chance of thunderstorms from late in the afternoon until around 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8: It will be breezy and cooler. There is a chance of rain until around noontime. It will be partly sunny in the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: It will be rainy and windy with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Thursday, Oct. 10: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and a high temperature around 65 degrees.

Friday, Oct. 11: Partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

