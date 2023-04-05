Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Bring Scattered Storms, Rounds Of Rain: Here's What's Coming

An unsettled weather pattern that has arrived in the region will include rounds of rain, scattered thunderstorms, and shifts in temperatures.

A warm front will stall over the area on Wednesday, April 5, keeping clouds in place, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers at times. Light rain will become likely in the afternoon with patchy fog. It will be a cooler day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

A cold front then approaches on Thursday, April 6 with scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms.

"As the front moves through during the afternoon, look for a line of showers and possibly some thunderstorms into Thursday evening," according to the National Weather Service.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected during the duration of the unsettled period.

There will be partial clearing overnight Thursday into Friday morning, April 7, leading to a partly sunny and breezy day with a high temperature in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weather is shaping up as being pleasant and dry with mostly sunny skies on both Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s each day.

