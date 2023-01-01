Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Be Followed By Temperature Drop: 7-Day Forecast

A temperature drop will follow an unsettled weather pattern that's set to arrive after the long New Year's weekend.

Christmas was marked by well-below-average temps before warmer weather moved in just prior to the arrival of 2023.

The high temperature on New Year's Day Sunday, Jan. 1 will be a bit cooler than the past few days but still above normal, with a mix of sun and clouds, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday, Jan. 2 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s and calm winds.

Clouds will increase Monday night as the unsettled pattern will arrive on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and linger through Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 5, with showers and patchy fog at times all three days with daytime temperatures topping out in the 50s.

It will be noticeably colder on Friday, Jan. 6, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

It will stay dry on Saturday. Jan. 7, with plenty of sun, and a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

