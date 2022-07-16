Unsettled Stretch Will Bring Separate Storm Chances, Much-Needed Relief From Drought Conditions

As brown lawns abound, there is relief on the way from the drought conditions that have been escalating throughout the Northeast.

Separate storm chances are expected to start a more unsettled stretch of weather that could bring more frequent precipitation.

There could be some precipitation at times on both Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s with scattered showers at times and the chance for pop-up thunderstorms, especially in the evening.

It will be a bit brighter on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 80s. Keep an eye out for the chance of afternoon showers and storms.

A more potent storm system on track for Monday, July 18 is expected to arrive in the afternoon on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 80s. (See the first image above.)

The window for storm activity will last through the evening and into the early overnight hours leading into Tuesday morning, July 19.

Some locations could receive "a much-needed thorough soaking," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

A report issued by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday, July 14 shows areas in the Northeast experiencing the driest conditions. (Click on the second image above.)

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20 are both expected to be sunny and warm, with a high temperature around 90 degrees both days.

That will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system on Thursday, July 21.

Depending on how much moisture the storm is able to tap into "there is the potential for not only more drenching downpours, but also the risk of severe thunderstorms that could pack strong wind gusts," Anderson said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

