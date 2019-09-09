Two Weather Systems In Atlantic Ocean Could Become Tropical Storms

Hurricane Dorian has finally headed out to sea, moving off the southeastern Canadian coastline.

Now, forecasters are watching three separate storm systems in the Atlantic Ocean during the height of hurricane season, two of which could be threats to the East Coast.

The next tropical storm to emerge will be named Humberto. Experts say it could form by the end of this week from a new system that emerged over the week. It's projected to move over the Bahamas, which was just devastated by Dorian, and Florida.

A second system is also approaching the Caribbean and may become a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, over the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to churn and is expected to become a hurricane.

But while it's now the most powerful of the three systems in the Atlantic, it poses no threat to North America since its projected path is northeasterly toward the United Kingdom into cooler waters, where it will lose most of its strength.

Typically, the hurricane season peaks between the middle of August and the end of October.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.