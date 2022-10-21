Contact Us
Tropical Storm System Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Region

Joe Lombardi
A tropical rainstorm developing offshore is on track to affect most of the Northeast in the latter half of the weekend.
A tropical rainstorm developing off the East Coast will put a damper on the region's second half of the weekend.

The system is on track to arrive in this region during the day on Sunday, Oct. 23, with potentially heavy rainfall and damaging winds Sunday night into Monday morning, Oct. 24, according to the National Weather Service.

“If the storm hugs the coast, it would push rain into the Philadelphia area Sunday morning and into New York City and Boston by Sunday afternoon,"  AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. "But, if the storm develops to its full potential, it could generate heavy rain and urban flooding across the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast, along with strong winds that lead to coastal flooding from Sunday to Monday."

The days leading up to the storm's arrival will be dry, with sunny skies and calm winds on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22 with a high temperature both days in the 60s.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

