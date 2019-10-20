Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Tropical Storm Nestor Remnants Will Bring Rain To Region

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
The heaviest rain from the storm system will be south of the area.
The heaviest rain from the storm system will be south of the area. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Nestor, a tropical storm that has moved to the East Coast, is expected to bring precipitation to the area on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The heaviest rain from the system will be south of New York City, where locally heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are expected. (See image above.)

Expect a cloudy and cool day on Sunday with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Sprinkles and light rain showers will arrive around 2 p.m. Sunday.

After 5 p.m., rain becomes likely, continuing off and on until around 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible.

Skies will clear overnight and Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

