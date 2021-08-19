Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Double-Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-287 Stretch
Weather

Tropical Storm Henri May Become A Hurricane As It Heads Toward Northeast Coast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the track and timing of Tropical-Storm-Force winds from Henri. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center
A look at Henri's current projected track, released Thursday morning, Aug. 19. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought thunderstorms with drenching downpours and led to nearly a dozen tornado warnings in parts of the region.

Fortunately, no tornadoes were confirmed, and Fred is now making its way off the coast.

But a new storm on a northward track now bears watching. 

The cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Henri now includes parts of the Northeast, with Tropical-Storm-Force winds possible later in the weekend for the entire region. (See the first image above.)

If it strengthens to hurricane status, Henri could be the first hurricane to heavily affect New England since Bob in 1991.

Henri's current cone of uncertainty includes eastern Long Island, eastern Connecticut, and central and eastern Massachusetts. 

The storm's current projected track has its eye moving just off the coast of southern New York and Connecticut overnight Sunday, Aug. 22 into Monday, Aug. 23 and it tracks north. (Click on the second image above.)

Some models have it making landfall in New England as there is uncertainty about its strength and path.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.