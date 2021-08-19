Tropical Storm Henri May Become A Hurricane As It Heads Toward Northeast Coast

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought thunderstorms with drenching downpours and led to nearly a dozen tornado warnings in parts of the region.

Fortunately, no tornadoes were confirmed, and Fred is now making its way off the coast.

But a new storm on a northward track now bears watching.

The cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Henri now includes parts of the Northeast, with Tropical-Storm-Force winds possible later in the weekend for the entire region. (See the first image above.)

If it strengthens to hurricane status, Henri could be the first hurricane to heavily affect New England since Bob in 1991.

Henri's current cone of uncertainty includes eastern Long Island, eastern Connecticut, and central and eastern Massachusetts.

The storm's current projected track has its eye moving just off the coast of southern New York and Connecticut overnight Sunday, Aug. 22 into Monday, Aug. 23 and it tracks north. (Click on the second image above.)

Some models have it making landfall in New England as there is uncertainty about its strength and path.

