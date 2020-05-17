Tornado Touched Down In New York, National Weather Service Confirms

A tornado touched down in New York State when a round of severe storms sweep through the region Friday night, May 15, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The twister was in one of the northern areas of New York and Connecticut in which a Tornado Watch was in effect.

It touched down between 5:59 p.m. and 6:01 p.m. Friday in Wilton, New York, located near I-87 in Saratoga County, where it blew away and displaced street signs and uprooted and snapped a string of trees, with some falling on top of houses, according to the National Weather Service.

It also peeled off part of the sheeting of a warehouse roof that landed on a van. In addition, an empty trailer was blown on top of another vehicle.

Saratoga County was among the areas covered in a Tornado Watch that also included Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley and Litchfield County in Connecticut.

For specific info on the tornado, check the second image above.

Earlier reports:

