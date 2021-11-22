Topsy Turvy Thanksgiving Week Now Expected To Bring First Snowfall Of Season

Thanksgiving week has started with the arrival of a cold front that will lead to a drop in temperatures, and it could end with many seeing snowflakes for the first time this season.

Rain and showers will end with the passage of the front on Monday morning, Nov. 22, with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will also slowly fall during the afternoon as colder air settles in.

Between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rainfall is expected from overnight Sunday into Monday.

Brisker conditions and strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are in store for most of the region on Tuesday, Nov. 23. (Click on the first image above.)

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and the high temperature will only be in the low 40, with the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's just below freezing.

The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid to upper 20s.

There will also be more gusty winds Wednesday, Nov. 24, which will start off with areas of frost on another brisk day with a high temperature in the low 40s and sunny skies.

It will be clear on Thanksgiving Eve night with a low temperature of around 30 degrees.

More dry weather is expected on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in. the low 50s.

Clouds will thicken Thanksgiving evening, leading to a round of mixed precipitation overnight.

For a look at the nationwide Thanksgiving Day forecast, click on the second image above.

Rain and show showers are expected for most of the region at times overnight Thursday into Friday, Nov. 26. Snow showers will remain possible farther north and inland until around noontime Friday. As of now, little or no accumulation is expected.

There will be a chance of rain showers for the entire region until early in the afternoon on Black Friday before skies become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the mid 40s.

The overnight low will fall to the upper 20s.

