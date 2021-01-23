Time Frame Shifts For Potentially Significant Snowstorm

A bitterly cold and blustery weekend will be followed by a potentially significant winter storm early next week.

The current time frame for the storm has shifted from Monday night, Jan. 25 into Tuesday morning, Jan. 26 to Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening.

Current models show an increasing likelihood of between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation for most of the region, with the potential for up to a half-foot of snow, but the precise track of the storm is uncertain, and those projections could shift.

The storm is expected to cover a wide area as shown in the first image above, bringing snow to the north (in dark blue) and ice (pink), rain (green), and showers (light green) farther south.

It will feel very much like winter in the days leading up to the storm.

Saturday, Jan. 23 will be mostly sunny and blustery, with a high temperature around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees with winds between 15 and 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph.

Sunday, Jan. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

The latest track has light snow arriving around daybreak on Tuesday, continuing at times during the day before tapering off sometime on Tuesday night.

It's too early to project more precise snowfall totals as there is uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

