Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Thunderstorms With Strong Wind Gusts Will Sweep Through Area After Pleasant Start To Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A look at the outlook for Sunday, April 26.
A look at the outlook for Sunday, April 26. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A pleasant start to the weekend will be followed by a storm system with strong wind gusts that will sweep through the region.

Saturday, April 25 will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high temperature in the lower 60s.

Clouds will increase overnight with the temperature falling to the low 40s and a slight chance of rain.

Rain becomes likely on Sunday morning, April 26 on a cooler day with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms will arrive sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday. The storms will e accompanied by wind gusts between 25 and 30 miles per hour.

Periods of rain will continue Sunday night into Monday, April 27, which will be another cloudy and raw day, with a high temperature only around 50.

Rain will taper off later Monday morning, with showers possible at times during the afternoon and evening before skies clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, April 28 with a high temperature climbing to around 60 degrees.

Close to 2 inches of rainfall is possible from Sunday into Monday night.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

