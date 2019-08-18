Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Threat Increases For Scattered Thunderstorms As Heat, Humidity Rise

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at projected high temperatures from throughout the region on Sunday, Aug. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the unsettled weather pattern that will bring high humidity and thunderstorms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

It will be warmer, more humid, with an increased threat for scattered thunderstorms throughout the area on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies, but the humidity will make it feel warmer. (For a look at projected high temperatures from throughout the region on Sunday, check the first image above.)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible starting at around 3 p.m., with storms becoming more likely in the early evening Sunday.

The high temperature on Monday, Aug. 19 could hit or surpass the 90-degree mark on a mostly sunny day.

Expect pop-up showers and isolated storms from around 2 p.m. through around 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.