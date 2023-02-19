These Areas Could See Snowfall From Potent Storm Headed To Northeast

A complex new storm on track for the Northeast is expected to bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, there will be a return to warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year Sunday, Feb. 19, and Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20 into Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures during that street will range from the upper 40s to low 50s with cloudy skies each day,

Showers are possible both Monday and Tuesday, with some areas seeing snow showers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

The potent storm is then forecast to roll out from the western US.

Its current track has it arriving in this region overnight Wednesday, Feb. 22 into Thursday, Feb. 23, the National Weather Service says.

In the first image above from AccuWeather.com, areas in pink could see a mix of snow and ice, with areas in blue expected to see snowfall. Rainfall is expected south of those areas.

"While there is still some potential for the storm to track far enough to the south to bring snow or a wintry mix to cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and perhaps New York City, the recent trend in data suggests a more northerly path for the storm," AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

If it does take that track, most of this region will see rainfall. (See the second image above.)

Since the storm is several days away, there is uncertainty surrounding its potential strength, track, and timing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

