These Areas Are Most At Risk For Damaging Wind Gusts From Storm Heading To Region

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat from a new winter storm that will sweep through the region.

The strong cross-county storm moving from the west to the Northeast will arrive in this region on Thursday, Feb. 17 and continue into early Friday morning, Feb. 18.

The most powerful wind gusts, which could be in excess of 60 miles per hour, will be mainly on Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Tuesday morning, Feb. 15.

"Confidence is increasing in the potential of wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph Thursday night into early Friday morning as a strong frontal system tracks through the area," the statement said.

Power outages are possible during that time frame.

For areas expected to see thunderstorms (green), heavy downpours (dark green), a mix of rain and sleet (pink) and snow (blue), click on the first image above.

The system will dump as much as a half-foot of snowfall to parts of upstate New York and northern New England. (Click on the second image above for projected totals.)

Tuesday, Feb. 15 will be a clear and cold day with a high temperature only in the upper 20s.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Wednesday, Feb. 16, which will be mostly sunny with the high in the low 40s.

The storm system is due to arrive early Thursday afternoon, when the high temperature is expected to climb into the mid 50s, with the potential for some spots in the area to record record highs, according to AccuWeather.com.

Rain could be heavy at times with scattered thunderstorms Thursday evening as the powerful wind gusts whip through the region.

New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch of rain are possible, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will clear around daybreak Friday, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

