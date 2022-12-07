System Brewing In Atlantic Could Become First Named December Storm In 15 Years

Forecasters are monitoring a system that has the potential to become a rare December tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said that a large area of low pressure located over the central subtropical Atlantic about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands continues to produce a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. (See the image captured on Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. above.)

If the system takes a name, it will be the first named storm over the Atlantic basin in December in 15 years, according to AccuWeather.com.

"Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development and a subtropical or tropical storm could form in the next couple of days," the center said.

The system is "expected to be large, spanning hundreds of miles," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "As a result, wind and rough seas can extend well away from the center of the storm."

The 2022 hurricane season lasted from Wednesday, June 1 to Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.