Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Swing Into Spring: As New Season Arrives, We'll See A Change In The Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
A look at the weather pattern projected for the first day of spring on Wednesday, March 20.
A look at the weather pattern projected for the first day of spring on Wednesday, March 20. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A winter marked by below-average snowfall but several snaps of frigid Arctic air will fade away as we swing into spring this week.

Almost as if on cue, the colder temperatures of the last few days will give way to warmer air as seasons change and spring starts at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20.

"Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the 50s from Washington, D.C., to New York City, which will feel pretty pleasant with only a light breeze," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson said. "While this will not be as warm as it was late last week, it will be an improvement over the recent chilly stretch."

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Monday, March 18: Mostly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a wind-chill factor between 25 and 35.

Tuesday, March 19: Sunny, with a high in the mid-40s and wind-chill values between 25 and 35 early.

Wednesday, March 20: Sunny and warmer with a high around 50.

Thursday, March 21: Mostly cloudy with a high in the low 50s. There is a chance of showers during the day.

Friday, March 22: Mostly sunny with a high near 50.

Saturday, March 23: Sunny with a high in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

