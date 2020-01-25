Super Soaker: Rain Will Be Heavy At Times As Potent Storm System Sweeps Through

Get set for a super soaker.

A potent system sweeping through the Northeast will a significant amount of rainfall to the area.

Look for rain to arrive by midday on Saturday, Jan. 25 and become heavy at times. A total of about an inch of rainfall is expected before precipitation tapers of Saturday evening.

The high temperature will be near 50 degrees farthest south and in the mid 40s farther north and inland, but winds of about 15 miles per hour on Saturday will result in wind-chill values of between 25 and 35 degrees.

As the overnight low falls to around the freezing mark north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, there will be a chance for a wintry mix starting through daybreak and a chance for snow showers through the mid-morning on Sunday, Jan. 26.

It will then become partly sunny and breezy with the high temperatures in the mid 40s. After clouds increase late in the afternoon, there will be a slight chance of showers.

Monday, Jan. 27 will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

