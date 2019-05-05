Super Soaker For Cinco de Mayo: Here's How Much Rain To Expect

If you're heading out to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, don't forget an umbrella.

It will be a rainy and raw day on Sunday, May 5 with a high in the mid 50s and up to 1 inch of precipitation possible.

Though heavy rain in the morning with taper off in the afternoon, the chance of rain continues until around 11 p.m.

The wet stretch finally ends as skies clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 60s on Monday, May 6.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

