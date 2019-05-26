Summery Sunday: Here's How Hot It Will Get On Warmest Day Of Year

Summer won't officially start until Friday, June 21.

But you won't find much better beach days than the one in store on Sunday, May 26.

The mercury will rise to the mid 80s to upper 80s throughout the region, with some spots even hitting the 90-degree mark. Increased humidity will make it feel even warmer.

Morning clouds have given way to sunny skies following an overnight round of showers and storms that arrived ahead of a warm front that is leading to the spike in temperatures.

Despite it being so warm, beachgoers should be aware that water temperatures are still cold, the National Weather Service warns. In fact, Atlantic facing beaches are reporting water temperatures in the lower 50s. For important info on cold water safety, click here.

Memorial Day on Monday, May 27 will be picture perfect and not as warm with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid to upper 70s.

