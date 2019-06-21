Summer Starts With Big Change In Weather Pattern

Showers will linger during the morning following the latest storm system to move through the area, but it won't be long before a big change in the weather pattern coincides with the first day of summer.

After those morning showers, accompanied by patchy fog before 9 a.m. on Friday, June 21, especially across eastern parts of the region, the weather will improve by the afternoon. It will gradually become mostly sunny, with the high temperature in the mid 70s on the June Solstice, which is the longest day of the year.

A northwest wind, which will be a bit gusty at times, will lead to a drop in humidity, leading to a pleasant weekend.

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 will be bright, sunny days with a high temperature in the low 80s both days.

The stretch of sun will extend into the start of the workweek on Monday, June 24, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature again in the low 80s.

