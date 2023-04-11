Summer-Like Stretch Could See High Temperature Hit Near-Record: 5-Day Forecast

An early spring warming trend will see the high temperature rise each day before topping out at near-record levels at the end of the workweek.

The high temperature will reach the upper 60s on Tuesday, April 11, and the low to mid-70s on Wednesday, April 12. It will be mostly sunny on both days.

There is potential to meet Red Flag criteria for elevated brush fire spread on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, the mercury will be right around or even above the 80-degree in some spots with sunny skies. Some spots could see temperatures as high as around 85 degrees on Friday.

"Temperatures will reach levels that have not been experienced since last fall," according to AccuWeather.com.

Temperatures will be more seasonable on Saturday, April 15 with a high temperature in the low 70s and partly sunny skies.

