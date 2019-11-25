Strong Winds Will Whip Through Region During Thanksgiving Travel

Increasingly strong winds could disrupt travel on Thanksgiving Day Eve.

The week will start off with pleasant and mild weather before it becomes windy and showery on the busiest travel day of the year.

Here's a day-by-day look:

It will be mostly sunny on Monday, Nov. 25 with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

There will be patchy morning fog on Tuesday, Nov. 26 before skies become sunny. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

The winds will kick in on Thanksgiving Day Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27 .

"Winds are forecast to increase around the eastern Great Lakes during Tuesday night and become strong and gusty over much of the Northeast from Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving Day," AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 miles per hour on Wednesday. (See image above.) It will be a cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 50s. There's a 50-percent chance of showers throughout the day, starting at around 10 a.m. and lasting through the evening.

It will remain breezy on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 , which will be cooler, with the high temperature in the mid 40s and partly sunny skies.

Black Friday, Nov. 29 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 40s.

