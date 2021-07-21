Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Strong To Severe Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds Will Sweep Through Region

Joe Lombardi
Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread on Wednesday, July 21. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The passage of the cold front will lead to a pleasant and dry day on Thursday, July 22. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

An approaching cold front will trigger a new round of showers and thunderstorms with damaging winds that could cause power outages.

The time frame for storm activity is from about 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, with the mid-afternoon expected to be the most active period. (See the first image above.)

Some of the storms could also produce large hail, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be hazy with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Storm activity will be followed by clearing overnight, leading to a dry and pleasant day on Thursday, July 22. (Click on the second image above.)

Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. Winds will be calm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

