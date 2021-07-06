Strong To Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible In Region

A surge in temperatures will be accompanied by a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds to the region.

The time frame for storm activity is late Tuesday afternoon to late Tuesday evening, July 6.

The primary threat from the potential storms is damaging winds, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire region starting around midday Tuesday and lasting until Wednesday evening, July 7. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day with a high temperature around 90 degrees, and heat indices (the combination of the heat and humidity) in the upper 90s.

