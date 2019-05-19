Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds, Even Hail Could Sweep Through Area On Warm, Humid Day

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the thunderstorm chance on Sunday, May 19.
A look at the thunderstorm chance on Sunday, May 19. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A round of strong thunderstorms could sweep through parts of the area on a warm and muggy day on Sunday, May 19.

It will be partly sunny with a high in the low to mid 70s and an increase in humidity during the day.

The storm system will arrive in the tristate area late Sunday afternoon, with strong thunderstorms possible late Sunday afternoon and evening, especially in areas north and west of New York City.

Some of the storms Sunday evening could bring heavy rain, damaging winds and even hail before the system winds down overnight. The chance of showers, and more storms, lasts until  2 a.m. Monday, May 20. Up to a quarter-inch of rainfall is possible with higher amounts possible from thunderstorms.

Monday will be partly sunny and even warmer with a high in the low 80s. There's a chance of a new round of thunderstorms, along with showers, after  2 p.m. and continuing until around 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21  will be sunny and not as warm with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.