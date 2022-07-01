Strong Thunderstorms Will Put Damper On Start Of July 4th Weekend: Here's What's Coming

A cold front that will bring heavy thunderstorms to the region will put a damper on the first part of the July 4th weekend.

It will be hotter and more humid on Friday, July 1 with sunny skies and a high temperature around 90 degrees, and heat indices making it feel warmer. (Click on the two images above from AccuWeather.com.)

Unsettled conditions will move in during the afternoon on Saturday, July 2 after a partly sunny start. The high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Saturday and continuing into Saturday evening. The storms will be strong to severe, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Thursday morning.

It will be more Sunday, July 3 after the front passes, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

The current outlook for Monday, July 4 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 80s.

