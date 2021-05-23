Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Strong Thunderstorms Could Bring Heavy Downpours, Damaging Wind Gusts

Joe Lombardi
Thunderstorms could bring brief heavy downpours and locally damaging wind gusts on Sunday, May 23. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Temperatures will be much more seasonable on Monday, May 24. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The weekend will wrap up with another day of unseasonably warm weather with the threat of thunderstorms.

Sunday, May 23 will be a bit more humid than Saturday, May 22, with the high temperature again topping off at around the 90-degree mark. 

Strong, isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms are possible. Those thunderstorms could bring brief heavy downpours and locally damaging wind gusts. (See the first image above.)

Unlike Saturday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy on Sunday.

Some of the storms on Sunday could be strong to severe, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels on Monday, May 24 which will be partly sunny with a high around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

