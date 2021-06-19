Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Strong Storms With Downpours, Damaging Winds Possible In Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the stormy weather pattern.
A look at the stormy weather pattern. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

More humid air has arrived in the region following a stretch of pleasant, dry days.

As a result, conditions will be ripe for possible storm activity.

The best chance for possibly strong thunderstorms will be in the evening on Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19.

It will be partly sunny during the day, with a high temperature in the mid 80s, and just a slight risk for showers and storms.

That chance increases during the evening, mainly after around 7 p.m., and into the early overnight hours on Sunday, June 20.

Some of those storms could bring drenching rain, gusty winds, and lightning, with hail possible.

Skies will clear in time for Father's Day Sunday, June 20, which will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid 80s. Winds will be calm.

After a dry day, there will be a slight chance for showers and storms in the evening into the early overnight hours of Monday, June 21.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the upper 80s and a chance for more showers and storms once again in the evening hours.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.