Strong Storms With Downpours, Damaging Winds Possible In Region

More humid air has arrived in the region following a stretch of pleasant, dry days.

As a result, conditions will be ripe for possible storm activity.

The best chance for possibly strong thunderstorms will be in the evening on Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19.

It will be partly sunny during the day, with a high temperature in the mid 80s, and just a slight risk for showers and storms.

That chance increases during the evening, mainly after around 7 p.m., and into the early overnight hours on Sunday, June 20.

Some of those storms could bring drenching rain, gusty winds, and lightning, with hail possible.

Skies will clear in time for Father's Day Sunday, June 20, which will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid 80s. Winds will be calm.

After a dry day, there will be a slight chance for showers and storms in the evening into the early overnight hours of Monday, June 21.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the upper 80s and a chance for more showers and storms once again in the evening hours.

