Strong Storm With Damaging Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

A strong storm will bring heavy rain and powerful, damaging wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour that could knock down tree limbs and cause power outages in the area over the weekend.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the region beginning Sunday night and continuing through much of the day on Monday. (See second image above.)

The storm will arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday, Feb. 24 with up to a half-inch of new precipitation by daybreak Sunday.

Rain will move in sometime after 10 p.m. Saturday. The overnight low will stay just above freezing to the south, but farther north, pockets of freezing rain are possible. The freezing rain will be capable of producing localized hazardous travel, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will continue throughout the morning into the early afternoon Sunday, with up to an inch of additional rainfall possible.

Precipitation will taper off Sunday afternoon, but then will come the strong winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts between 40 and 55 mph, with the potential for up to 60 mph. The winds could easily break large tree limbs and cause outages.

There will be an elevated risk of power outages Sunday night into Monday morning, Feb. 25 as the winds could break large tree limbs and bring down trees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high around 40, with the strong winds continuing. Winds of between 22 to 25 mph will be out of the west, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

