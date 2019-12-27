Strong Storm Will Push Through, Leading To Big Change On New Year's Eve Day

The decade of the 2010s will go out with a bang -- along with some heavy rain and gusty winds.

A strong storm will arrive Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29 and continue through Monday evening, Dec. 30.

The good news is that the system will push off the coast before New Year's Eve Day, leading to a big change to start the new decade, with dry weather into the start of the Roaring Twenties.

Here's the outlook through New Year's Day.

Friday, Dec. 27: It will be another gray, cloudy day. There's a slight chance of rain through the early afternoon. The high temperature will rise to around 50 degrees in the afternoon. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Skies will clear on a mostly sunny with a high temperature again around 50 degrees.

Sunday, Dec. 29: Skies will be partly sunny in the morning before the storm arrives in the afternoon. Since the high temperature will be around 50 degrees, precipitation will be all rain. Rain will be heavy at times in the evening with gusty winds and slippery travel possible. The low temperature will be around 40 degrees. Up to three-quarters of an inch is possible before daybreak.

Monday, Dec. 30: The storm will kick into high gear with rain at times throughout the day. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s. The storm will finally wind down Monday night.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Day will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s. As for the evening, look for partly cloudy skies and a temperature in the low 30s when the ball drops in Times Square.

Wednesday, Jan. 1: New Year's Day and the start of 2020 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 40s.

