Stretch Of Unsettled Weather Will Linger Into Halloween With Time To 'Fall Back' Coming Soon

A sunny, cool start to the week will be followed by an unsettled stretch that will bring rain, heavy at times, along with scattered thunderstorms.

The high temperature on Sunday, Oct. 24 will be in the upper 50s with clear skies and calm winds.

Then come the clouds, with a 50-percent chance of rain starting late Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

That will lead to a damp, dreary Monday, Oct. 25 with a chance of rain throughout the day followed by possible storms and showers starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through the evening. It will be warmer, with a high temperature of around 70 degrees.

There will be showers on Tuesday, Oct. 26 along with rain, which will be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts of between three quarters and one inch are possible. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Look for more showers on Wednesday, Oct. 27 with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

After a respite from the wet weather on Thursday, Oct. 28 with mostly sunny skies, showers will return Thursday night and linger at times through Saturday, Oct. 30.

The preliminary outlook for Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 calls for mostly cloudy skies, but it's too soon to say if there will be any lingering showers.

A week later, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, it will be time to “fall back” one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

